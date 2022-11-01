As crisis after crisis plague the world 'Permacrisis' becomes Collins' word of the year

We are two years into the 2020s and in this short time the world has witnessed quite a rollercoaster of events; from the pandemic that forced everyone to isolate indoors, to the Russia-Ukraine war, it has been one hell of a ride. The one word that can appropriately describe this turbulence is "permacrisis", which has now even been awarded the accolade of 'word of the year'.

In a recent tweet, Collins dictionary announced that the one word that can appropriately sum up the year 2022 is 'Permacrisis'.

What does it mean?

The dictionary defines it as "an extended period of instability and insecurity".

As per Collins dictionary's language lovers blog "as we wonder bleakly what new horrors might be around the corner" the word "perfectly embodies the dizzying sense of lurching from one unprecedented event to another."

What other words topped the list?

'Partygate' the series of political scandals involving former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made the cut. The popular word alludes to the social events held at British government buildings during 2020 and 2021, a time when public-health restrictions were in place due to Covid.

'Quiet quitting' which is the practice of doing only the assigned work without going out of the way is also there.

The 'Carolean' era is here and so is this word that is related to UK's new monarch, King Charles III ascending the throne.

Also included is 'warm banks' which are shared, heated spaces where "people who cannot afford to heat their own homes may go". This comes as the conflict between neighbours Russia and Ukraine has led to a fuel crisis.

Other interesting additions include 'vibe shift', 'sportswash', and 'splooting'.

