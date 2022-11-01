Pay a screaming surcharge if your kid is noisy, says a Singapore restaurant

Most people love kids. However, most people hate screaming kids in public places. A restaurant in Singapore certainly falls in the latter category and is using a rather unconventional method to ensure that people keep their kids quiet.

Reportedly, Angie’s Oyster Bar & Grill recently informed its customers that it will be charging a $7 'Screaming children surcharge' from parents if their wards scream or show uncontrolled behaviour.

"We would like to inform you that we do not have any baby chair available as we are not a kid-friendly restaurant...All children are welcomed to dine at Angie's. However, screaming/uncontrolled children disturbing other guests will NOT be tolerated. Charger will apply $10," read the notification screenshot that went viral on social media.

As soon as the restaurant posted the notification, its google review section was inundated with negative reviews. Some netizens believe the policy was discriminatory while others said it reeked of elitism.

After receiving criticism from the public, the restaurant released a statement and said it had no choice but to implement the rule after receiving complaints from the consumers.

"Over the last few months, we've received an increasing number of complaints of children running around unattended or disturbing other tables during the service period," read the statement.

"Because of these experiences, we felt we had no choice but to impose a 'penalty' to address such unfortunate situations," it added.

The restaurant signed off by saying that the policy, "does not apply to 99 per cent" of its guests, "but only to the ones who fail to respect the space and experience of others."

(With inputs from agencies)

