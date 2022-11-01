After cattle fart tax, NZ authorities suggest 'lollipop tax' on Halloween. Face instant backlash

Under fire New Zealand tax department has been forced to apologise after suggesting a ludicrous idea to teach children 'tax responsibility'. Reportedly, the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) on Sunday took to its official Twitter account to state that parents should stash 33 per cent of their kids' candies as 'lolly tax' this Halloween.

“Gearing up for Halloween? Fun Fact: Parenting trends like a lollies tax teach kids responsibility by taking some of their lollies and taxing their trick-or-treat haul," read the tweet.

It further suggested that parents apply NZ's top income rates i.e 33 per cent on the children's trick-or-treat earnings.

"The tax can be as much as one-third of the lollies “earned” on Halloween. Will you be celebrating?"

As soon as the tweet was posted, it went viral and drew sharp criticism from most quarters. Opposition MPs also took a stand and criticised Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's stance towards taxation.

Calling IRD “the grinch of Halloween,” former leader of the National party Judith Collins said the“spookiest thing this Halloween was a glimpse into the mind of an IRD tax collector."

After receiving criticism, IRD deleted the tweet and came up with an apology and said they were sorry if it offended anyone.

“We received some adverse comments online and on reflection decided to delete it. We’re sorry if the tweet offended,” read the tweet.

This is not the first time that New Zealand has made the headlines in recent times for its rather bizarre policies. As reported by WION, last month, New Zealand became the first country to tax cattle burps and urine emissions to control agricultural emissions.

PM Ardern announced the scheme, according to which, farmers will have to pay for their gas emissions including the methane released by cows and nitrous oxide emitted through livestock urine.

No sooner than Ardern made the announcement, thousands of farmers took out protests, carrying placards that read, "We're not going to take it."

"The government's ideological commitment to punitive and counterproductive emissions taxes on food production is an existential threat to rural communities," said Bryan Mackenzie, the protest organiser.

(With inputs from agencies)



