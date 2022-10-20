'We're not going to take it': Thousands of farmers in New Zealand protest against burp and fart tax

It's been over a week since New Zealand's government announced taxes on cattle burps and urine emissions to control agricultural emissions.

Framers have now begun protesting against the decision. With a stiff decision to oppose, the farmers were seen protesting nationwide.

Convoys of farm vehicles were seen in Auckland, Wellington, and other states, with farmers demanding the government to take back what they call the "burp and fart" tax. Thousands of farmers were seen carrying placards that read, "We're not going to take it."

Also read | New Zealand set to be first nation to tax farmers for cattle burps, urine emissions

The rule was announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern along with her minister during a press conference, stating it to be the first in the world to attempt to control methane and nitrous oxide emissions.

Methane is one of the most harmful gases, the same as carbon dioxide. Now you must be wondering why this is. Well, it's because, in New Zealand, the emissions from over six million cows are one of the major environmental problems.

Jacinda argued that this law is needed to slow down emissions and could even benefit farmers if they charged for climate-friendly meat.

Also read | Study shows methane is much more sensitive to global heating than previously thought

However, as per the protest organiser Bryan Mackenzie said, " The government's ideological commitment to punitive and counterproductive emissions taxes on food production is an existential threat to rural communities." He continued, "After years of faux consultation, the government has given up on all pretence of a fair and workable agricultural emissions policy, AFP reported.

According to scientists, agriculture emissions are nearly responsible for 30 per cent of the country's climate conditions. Environmentalists argued that the farmers are stuck in the mud, and if they don't imply the rule, they with everyone will suffer due to the climate condition of the country worsening.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE