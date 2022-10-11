New Zealand becomes the first country to impose agriculture tax to curb emission

New Zealand sets out to be the first country that will require farmers to pay for their agricultural gas emissions.

On Tuesday (October 11), Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern along with her minister announced the scheme. As per the introduced scheme, the farmers will have to pay for their gas emissions including the methane released by cows and nitrous oxide emitted through livestock urine.

The scheme includes putting taxes on both methane and nitrous oxide are majorly emitted through fertiliser-rich urine that contributes to nearly half of the country's gas emissions, The Guardian reported.

Also read | Study shows methane is much more sensitive to global heating than previously thought

Now you must be wondering why cows? Well, it's because the emissions released by the digestive system of nearly 6.9 million cows in New Zealand are amongst the biggest environmental problems.

Watch | Gravitas: New Zealand to tax farmers for burpy cattle

The prime minister in her announcement said that this scheme will not only benefit the country's export but will also help it achieve the country's 2030 methane reduction target.

Also read | Climate change: Biggest methane gas leak occurred at Russian coalmine, say reports

Ardern said, "The proposal, as it stands, means New Zealand’s farmers are set to be the first in the world to reduce agricultural emissions," The Guardian reported.

Under the proposed scheme, by 2025 farmers who meet the requirements will have to pay a levy to the government on advice from the Climate Change Commission. However, the government rejected the idea of farmers deciding on the price.

The revenue will then be used in development including infrastructure and technology. The document is set to be signed by the cabinet by the year 2030.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE