Brazilian police ordered by supreme court to clear roadblocks by pro-Bolsonaro truckers

The Brazilian supreme court has ordered the removal of roadblocks set up by the supporters of outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro after he was defeated by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the recently-concluded elections. Bolsonaro has reacted to the result but his supporters have started voicing their displeasure.

Hours after the results were officially announced, several truckers blocked highways around the country and 23 out of 26 states saw some form of protest rallies, according to the federal highway police (PRF).

While the police said that 192 roadblocks were already removed, Justice Alexandre de Moraes instructed them to take care of all the blockades. The authorities were also instructed to investigate videos showing certain truckers conspiring to organise an armed coup against Lula.

The special session of the supreme court which included Justice Moraes along with six other judges was also attended by PRF director-general Silvinei Vasques. The judges instructed Vasques that he will be handed hefty fines if the police were unable to take care of the law-and-order situation.

It was a close victory for former president Lula who fought the elections on a leftist platform and pitched himself as an alternative to the right-wing Bolsonaro. While Lula was jailed for two years following corruption charges, his supporters continued to support him in the build-up to the polls.

While Lula promised to work for the welfare of Brazil’s population following his victory, Bolsonaro has made no official statement till now with his party’s politicians expected to hold a public meeting.