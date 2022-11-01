Morbi bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 135, hospital renovation ahead of PM's visit invites ire

The death toll from the collapse of the cable suspension bridge in India's Morbi rose to 135 on Tuesday as search operations entered the third day. However, authorities have said nearly everyone who was believed to be missing has been accounted for. Several people were visiting the colonial-era suspension bridge over the Machchhu river during the festive season when it broke on Sunday evening, sending people plunging about 10 metres (33 feet) into the water.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to visit Morbi to assess the situation. Hundreds more are being treated at the Morbi civil hospital. Amidst all this, there is now ruckus about the overnight renovation done at the hospital ahead of PM's visit. Fresh paint was put on some walls and ceilings, new water coolers were installed and bedsheets of the wards where the tragedy victims are being treated were changed.

The opposition has slammed the BJP for indulging in "event management" to ensure a "photoshoot" for the Prime Minister. Congress tweeted about the renovation work and said the party should feel ashamed for indulging in such activities when hundred of people have lost their lives.

Aam Aadmi Party also tweeted pictures of the renovation.

Meanwhile, authorities say that 200 people were on the bridge when the tragedy struck and one person might still be missing.

"Search operations have begun again today. We believe one person is missing at present."

Indian army, navy and national disaster response teams are conducting search operations. The bridge, 233 metres in length and 1.25 metres wide, was originally built in 1877 and had been closed for six months for repairs until last week.

Nine people were arrested on Monday on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Ticketing clerks were among those arrested and are accused of letting too many people onto the bridge. Contractors that were in charge of repair work were also detained.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden mourned the loss of lives, many of whom were children.

"In this difficult hour, we will continue to stand with and support the Indian people," Biden said in a statement.

