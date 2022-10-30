India: 32 dead, 500 feared injured after a cable bridge collapses in Gujarat

Nearly 32 are feared dead and 500 injured after a cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river of Morbi district in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

According to local media reports, the collapse happened on Sunday evening when a huge crowd had gathered on the bridge, which is considered a local picnic spot.

Ambulance and rescue teams have reached the spot. However, some reports claimed that the area had no electricity which was proving an impediment in the rescue operation.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took to Twitter to state he was reaching the accident spot soon.

"I am leaving for Morbi by canceling all my upcoming events today. Direct monitoring of the situation and necessary coordination with the system will be achieved by reaching the site in person," tweeted Patel.

Expressing his condolences, the CM announced a cash help of $4900 (Rs 4 lakh) for the families of the deceased and $600 for the injured.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office informed that the PM had spoken to the Gujarat CM about the mishap and told him to depute rescue teams on the spot.

"PM @narendramodi spoke to Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences and informed that National Disaster Response Force was reaching the spot.

"I am deeply saddened by the accident in Morbi. I have spoken to Harsh Sanghvi, Minister of State for Home and other officials of Gujarat in this matter. Local administration is engaged in relief work with full readiness, NDRF is also reaching the spot soon. The administration has been directed to provide immediate treatment to the injured," tweeted Shah.

The bridge was only opened last week after six months of renovation at an estimated cost of $243,000.

(With inputs from agencies)

