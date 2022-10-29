India: One dead, several trapped in a landslide at a power project site in Kishtwar

A massive landslide in the Kishtwar district of the northern Indian union territory of Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday evening killed a JCB driver while trapping several under the debris. The rescue team called at the site has also run into troubles.

Reportedly, the accident took place on the under-construction Ratle Hydro-Electric Power Project. A rescue operation has been initiated by the authorities and efforts are underway to ascertain the extent of the loss.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh informed the media that the rescue team deputed to the accident spot had also been trapped in the debris, suggesting that the extent of the landslide was much more dangerous than first anticipated.

"Spoke to DC Kishtwar, J&K on receiving report of a fatal landslide at the site of under-construction Ratle Power Project. JCB driver unfortunately died. Rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to site after the incident, has also got trapped under the debris," the minister told news wire agency ANI.

According to local media reports, the injured have been carried to the nearby Government Medical College, Doda.

Notably, earlier this month, a coordination meeting chaired by Kishori Lal Sharma, additional deputy commissioner, Kishtwar was called to assess the progress of the project.

At the time, the executing agency was directed by the commissioner to ensure proper dumping of muck and excavated material from the project, in strict accordance with NGT guidelines and guidelines issued by J&K Pollution Control Committee.

(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)



