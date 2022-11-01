US Supreme Court temporarily blocks committee from getting Donald Trump's tax records

The Supreme Court of the United States on Tuesday (November 1) temporarily blocked a congressional committee, House Ways and Means Committee, from accessing former President Trump’s tax records.

In an order, Chief Justice John Roberts issued an administrative order to note that the mandate of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is stayed pending.

The order also suggested that the Supreme Court won't act on Trump's plea to shield his finances from congressional investigators until after next week's midterm elections. A response to the application be filed on or before Thursday (November 10), it further said.

In the order, the Supreme Court wrote: "UPON CONSIDERATION of the application of counsel for the applicants, IT IS ORDERED that the mandate of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, case No. 21-5289, is hereby stayed pending further order of the undersigned or of the Court."

"It is further ordered that a response to the application be filed on or before Thursday, November 10, 2022, by noon (EST)," it added.

In her opening statement in the Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial, a prosecutor said on Monday (October 31) that Trump's real estate company cheated tax authorities for 15 years.

Meanwhile, the defence lawyers said the company's longtime chief financial officer was only acting on his own behalf.

Some executives, including CFO Allen Weisselberg, were paid by the company in perks such as rent and car leases without reporting those benefits to tax authorities.

Susan Hoffinger, a prosecutor with the Manhattan district attorney's office argued that they falsely reported bonuses as non-employee compensation.

