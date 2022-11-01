Former UK health minister faces suspension after joining reality show cast

Former British health minister Matt Hancock was suspended from the Conservative Party after he was unveiled as a competitor in the popular reality show "I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!”.

The Tory Party whips criticised Hancock for taking the decision without informing the party high command and as a result, he will now sit in the House of Commons as an independent MP. The party also said that he will face repercussions for the parliament sessions that he will miss for the show.

“Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect,” Conservative chief whip Simon Hart said in an official statement just hours after Hancock’s unveiling.

The former minister also faced criticism from newly elected prime minister Rishi Sunak’s office.

“The prime minister believes that at a challenging time for the country, MPs should be working hard for their constituents, whether that’s in the House or in their constituency,” the spokesperson said.

Hancock’s stint as the health minister in former PM Boris Johnson’s cabinet was filled with controversies as he was forced to resign following CCTV footage of him flouting COVID-19 rules. Hancock was caught on video kissing his close aide Gina Coladangelo while the country was going through tough lockdown.

Meanwhile, Hancock has said that he will donating a major portion of his fee from the reality show to St Nicholas hospice in Suffolk but declined to apologise to the party for his actions.