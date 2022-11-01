Ukraine-Russia war LIVE updates: Erdogan to speak with Putin, Zelensky over grain deal

Ukraine-Russia war LIVE updates Photograph: AFP
Water and power supplies were restored in Kyiv – a day after Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital with missile strikes. Meanwhile, three ships left Ukrainian ports with food grains just days after Russia backed out of the deal agreed upon between the countries and the United Nations. On the ground, the war continued to escalate as Russian forces ordered evacuations in the Kherson region.
WION brings all the LIVE updates from the Ukraine-Russia war.
Nov 01, 2022, 06:00 PM (IST)
The Kremlin on Tuesday accused the United Kingdom of "directing and coordinating" explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.
"Our intelligence services have data indicating that British military specialists were directing and coordinating the attack," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.
"There is evidence that Britain is involved in sabotage, in a terrorist attack on vital energy infrastructure, not Russian, but international."
Nov 01, 2022, 05:37 PM (IST)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will speak with Russian and Ukrainian counterparts regarding the grain export deal.
"Our President will speak with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky in the coming days," Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters. "We believe we will overcome this ... (the grain deal) benefits everyone."
Nov 01, 2022, 05:16 PM (IST)
Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said that Monday's bombardment on Kyiv was "one of the most massive shellings of our territory by the army of the Russian Federation".