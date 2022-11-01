South Korea: Police was alerted four hours before the deadly crush

Worried revellers had alerted South Korean police about possibility of deadly crush four hours before it actually happened, it has been revealed now.

The transcripts of emergency calls released by the police showed the first warning of a possible deadly surge was made at 6:34 pm on Saturday.

The transcripts, released to media, give a chilling prediction of how the tragedy would unfold.

"Looks like you can get crushed to death with people keep coming up here while there's no room for people to go down," a citizen said in that first call. "I barely managed to leave but there are too many people, looks like you should come and control."

Police received 10 other similar calls before the chaos was known to have turned fatal - and released all those transcripts on Tuesday.

The deadly Halloween crush resulted in deaths of 155 people and injured another 152. At one time during the crush, 140 ambulances had to be sent to the spot.

South Korea's police chief on Tuesday (November 1), said that crowd control at the location of the horrific Halloween crush was 'inadequate'.

Yoon Hee-keun, the Commissioner General of Korean National Police said this in televised news briefing. He said that he felt 'heavy responsibility' over the incident.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has called for a thorough investigation, and authorities said they were focused on reconstructing the lead-up to the surge in party-goers who got trapped in a narrow alleyway.

(With inputs from agencies)

