Top 10 world news: China tightens grip on entertainment industry, New York flood death toll rises, and more

China bans ‘effeminate styles’ and ‘incorrect politics’ from screens

China has tightened its grip on the entertainment industry, ordering broadcasters to ban musicians with "incorrect political viewpoints" and effeminate tendencies from performances, citing the need to promote a "patriotic atmosphere."

Australia’s Victoria state advances ban on public display of Nazi symbols

As local neo-Nazi activity grows, Australia's Victoria state is developing laws that would make it the first in the country to prohibit the public display of Nazi symbols.

UK to offer third vaccine shot only to people with severely weak immune system

As the World Health Organization (WHO) warned countries against administering Covid booster shots, the UK has decided to offer the third shot only to people with severely weakened immune systems.

Boy evacuated from Afghanistan dies from eating poisonous mushrooms in Poland

Doctors in Poland said on Thursday that a five-year-old Afghan boy evacuated from Kabul had died after eating poisonous mushrooms. They also said that his six-year-old brother is close to death.

Women protest in Afghanistan's Herat over right to education, work

Reports said women and university students in Herat held protests to ensure the preservation of achievements in the past 20 years as the Taliban cements its hold over Afghanistan.

India records highest COVID-19 cases in two months, worst-hit Kerala in focus

India reported the biggest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases in two months today, as the government worries about the virus spreading from the most-affected Kerala state, schools reopening, and the start of the festival season.

At least 7 dead in New York City after flash floods

According to officials, at least seven people have died in New York City as a result of record-breaking rains and flash flooding.

India's gasoline demand seen hitting record as COVID-19 curbs ease

India's gasoline demand is set to hit a record this fiscal year, with consumption accelerating as more people hit the road for business and leisure travel after easing of COVID-19 curbs.

First flight arrives at Kabul as Qatar sends 'technical team'

Qatar on Wednesday night sent an aircraft to Kabul with a technical team onboard to restart operations after US exit from Afghanistan.

Elon Musk blasts Jeff Bezos, says filing lawsuits against SpaceX is his full time job

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, has insulted his wealthy competitor Jeff Bezos yet again on Twitter for initiating lawsuits against his company.