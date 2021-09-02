Boy evacuated from Afghanistan dies from eating poisonous mushrooms in Poland

Doctors in Poland said on Thursday that a five-year-old Afghan boy evacuated from Kabul had died after eating poisonous mushrooms. They also said that his six-year-old brother is close to death.

Both boys arrived in Poland along with their family on August 23. They were in quarantine at facility for migrants in the town of Podkowa Lesna near Warsaw.

The boys ate the mushrooms a day after they arrived. They, along with their sister were taken to hospital on August 26 and 27. Their sister was later discharged.

An investigation has been opened into the incident.

Jakub Dudziak, a spokesman for the Office for Foreigners, denied a press report that the children had eaten the mushrooms because they were not being fed sufficiently at the centre.

Also Read | Women protest in Afghanistan's Herat over right to education, work

Speaking earlier this week, he said the evacuees are given "three meals a day, consisting of varied ingredients with appropriate calorific value, including dairy products, meat, vegetables, fruit and drinks".

"In connection with this unfortunate accident, employees of centres for foreigners will sensitise Afghan citizens not to consume products of unknown origin," Dudziak said.

The news portal OKO.press reported that the children's father, an accountant, worked for several years for the British army.

After the Taliban took over Afghanistan, the family was evacuated by the Polish military at Britain's request.

(With inputs from agencies)