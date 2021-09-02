Australia’s Victoria state advances ban on public display of Nazi symbols

As local neo-Nazi activity grows, Australia's Victoria state is developing laws that would make it the first in the country to prohibit the public display of Nazi symbols.

The planned ban on Nazi symbols, except for educational or historical purposes, will be presented to Parliament early next year, and it looks like it will pass with support from Opposition legislators.

A Parliamentary study earlier this year recommended the ban, citing a recent increase in neo-Nazi activity in Australia's second-most populous state.



The proposed legislation, which is expected to be introduced in the state legislature in the first half of 2022 with bipartisan backing, will make it illegal to exhibit hate symbols in public places.



The Australian Federal Police advocated a ban on extremist emblems and promotion earlier this year.

A Nazi flag was reportedly flown over a residence in north-west Victoria last year, and local authorities were unable to force it to be removed since it was technically allowed.



The announcement on Thursday received widespread praise from multicultural and human rights organisations across Australia.

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry's co-chief executive officer, Peter Wertheim, congratulated the Victorian government.

