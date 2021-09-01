Australia: Police can now hack citizens' devices, collect or delete their data

(Representative Image) Photograph:( AFP )
The Surveillance Legislation Amendment (Identify and Disrupt) Bill 2020 (Identify and Disrupt Bill) provides three new types of warrants that allow the authorities to edit and erase data, take over online accounts.
With Labor's support, an Australian government law giving police unprecedented powers to spy on criminal suspects online, interrupt their data, and take over their accounts was passed.
Despite worries about the low bar for who can issue a warrant and the government's failure to adopt all of the protections proposed by the bipartisan joint committee on intelligence and security, the Senate passed the identify and disrupt bill on Wednesday.
