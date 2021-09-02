Elon Musk blasts Jeff Bezos, says filing lawsuits against SpaceX is his full time job

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, has insulted his wealthy competitor Jeff Bezos yet again on Twitter for initiating lawsuits against his company.

It's the latest in a long line of insults between the two billionaires. Both Bezos and Musk are competing for a contract with Nasa to build a moon lander.

Despite the fact that Musk's SpaceX has already secured the lucrative Nasa contract, Bezos Blue Origin has launched a lawsuit alleging that Nasa's bidding process was flawed.

As a result, Bezos Blue Origin filed a lawsuit against Nasa after losing a government contract to send astronauts to the Moon.

This action by Bezos' company has impeded SpaceX's own project progress.

According to CNBC, Amazon requested that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reject SpaceX's latest update to its Starlink satellite network.

"While Amazon has waited 15 months to explain how its system works, it has lodged objections to SpaceX on average about 16 days this year," SpaceX said in a letter addressed to Marlene Dotch, Secretary of the FCC.

Filing legal actions against SpaceX is *actually* his full-time job pic.twitter.com/XifRICQ62k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 1, 2021 ×

In July, Amazon stated that it would spend more than $10 billion to develop a network of 3,236 satellites that would give high-speed broadband internet to individuals all over the world who lack it.

The FCC then approved "Project Kuiper," a constellation of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites that will compete with Musk's SpaceX's Starlink network.

(With inputs from agencies)