At least 7 dead in New York City after flash floods

According to officials, at least seven people have died in New York City as a result of record-breaking rains and flash flooding.

After Tropical Storm Ida slammed the city, a state of emergency was established.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stated the city was "in the midst of a historic weather catastrophe," with "severe flooding" and "hazardous driving conditions."

As the leftovers of the tropical storm delivered torrential rain, the potential of flash floods, and tornadoes to sections of the northern mid-Atlantic, nearly all New York City subway lines were suspended.

In reaction to Ida, New Jersey issued a state of emergency.

The National Weather Service issued five flash flood warnings Friday evening, spanning from Philadelphia to northern New Jersey.

New York City was also flooded, with photographs on social media showing water pouring over subway platforms and trains.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority announced that due to the floods, subway service was "very limited."

The mayor of New York City has urged residents not to go outside.

"Please stay off the streets tonight and let our first responders and emergency services get their work done. If you're thinking of going outside, don't. Stay off the subways. Stay off the roads. Don't drive into these heavy waters. Stay inside", he said on Twitter.



