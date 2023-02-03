Top 10 world news: China clarifies on its balloon in US airspace, and more

Click on the headlines to read more

Chinese foreign ministry has responded to the suspected Chinese spy balloon, which has been flying over the United States for a couple of days, saying that the balloon was a civilian "airship" used for research, mainly meteorological purposes. Beijing also expressed regret over the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace.

A bipartisan group of senators in the US Congress \said that Washington will not support the $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye until Ankara ratifies the NATO memberships of Sweden and Finland.

A 21-year-old man in the United Kingdom (UK) pleaded guilty at London's Old Bailey court on Friday (February 3) to an offence under the Treason Act and threatening to kill late Queen Elizabeth II in 2021. Jaswant Singh Chail admitted the offences after he was arrested wearing a hood, mask and gloves in the grounds of the castle to the west of London on Christmas day in 2021.

The Ukrainian government on Friday (February 3) unveiled a case against Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the Russian mercenary group Wagner which has been supporting Russia in its offensive in Ukraine. Taking to Facebook, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that the Prosecutor General's Office served a notice to the head of Russian mercenary group Wagner.

China confirmed offer of a two-year moratorium to Sri Lanka on loan repayments. The loan was provided by China to Sri Lanka under the multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative programme of Beijing aimed at increasing trade through the construction of ports and other infrastructure across Africa and Asia.

This is the second time Imran Riaz Khan was arrested by Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency after the TV anchor questioned Pakistani army's claims of staying apolitical in country's polity.

India's Supreme Court on Friday (February 3) issued a notice to the central government on pleas challenging its decision to block the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots- “India: The Modi Question”.

Judges require a law degree and extensive experience to make sensitive rulings. The use of ChatGPT by a Colombian judge has instilled a deep fear in people who are stuck in figuring out if the AI application is at a stage to replace judges, presiding over the rulings and making decisions which require moral involvement.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag toed a safe line, a day after rape and assault charges were dropped against academy graduate Mason Greenwood. The Dutch manager refused to comment on the issue and directed reporters toward the club's statement.