UK man admits ‘threatening to kill’ Queen Elizabeth II, to be sentenced on March 31

A 21-year-old man in the United Kingdom (UK) pleaded guilty at London's Old Bailey court on Friday (February 3) to an offence under the Treason Act and threatening to kill late Queen Elizabeth II in 2021. Jaswant Singh Chail admitted the offences after he was arrested wearing a hood, mask and gloves in the grounds of the castle to the west of London on Christmas day in 2021. Queen Elizabeth II was at the castle with her family on the day of the intrusion.

Nick Price, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service's Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said, "Chail entered the protected areas within Windsor Castle after making threats to kill her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Thankfully, police officers intervened and nobody was hurt," news agency Reuters reported. Price added that it was a serious incident, but fortunately a rare one.

At an earlier court hearing, prosecutors said Chail had spent months planning the attack. "I am here to kill the queen," Chail told a protection officer who approached him.

During Friday's hearing, Chail spoke only to confirm his name and enter guilty pleas to three charges – making threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon, and an offence under the 1842 Treason Act. Judge Jeremy Baker said that the man would be sentenced on March 31, the Reuters report added.

In last such case in 1981, Marcus Sarjaent was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment under the Treason Act after pleading guilty to firing blank shots at the Queen during the annual "Trooping the Colour" parade in central London.

(With inputs from agencies)

