Erik ten Hag reacts for the first time after Greenwood's rape charges are dropped

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag toed a safe line, a day after rape and assault charges were dropped against academy graduate Mason Greenwood. The Dutch manager refused to comment on the issue and directed reporters toward the club's statement.

"I can't add anything. I refer to the statement of the club," said the Dutch manager, in his first season at Old Trafford.

"In this moment, I can't give comment about the process. I can't say anything about it, I refer to the statement of the club and at this moment I can't add anything."

United released a statement after the news and took a circumspect view of things.

"Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete."

Greenwood being freed of the charges does not mean that the assault or rape did not take place. The Crown Prosecution informed on Thursday that the key witnesses had withdrawn from the case which made the prosecution difficult.

"Given the significant media coverage of this case, it is only fair that we share the news that the 21-year-old man, who had been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation opened in January 2022, no longer faces criminal proceedings in relation to this," said Michaela Kerr, Greater Manchester Police's head of Public Protection.

Why was Greenwood arrested?

The footballer was arrested in January last year after being accused of rape and assault by his ex-girlfriend.

She had taken to social media to release horrific pictures of bruises on her body and blood dripping out of her nose, caused allegedly by Greenwood.

In an audio leaked by the ex-girlfriend, Greenwood could be allegedly heard threatening to kill her for refusing sex.

(With inputs from agencies)