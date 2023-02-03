The Palace: Kate Winslet's first look revealed in HBO series. See photo

The first look of Kate Winslet in the upcoming HBO miniseries The Palace has been released to mark the beginning of the filming. HBO's official Twitter handle shared the look. "A new regime. The Palace (WT), an HBO Original Limited Series starring Kate Winslet, is now in production," the text behind the image read. The series reunites Winslet with Grant after more than a quarter of a century. Grant had worked with Winslet back in 1996 in the acclaimed Jane Austen adaptation Sense and Sensibility by Ang Lee. The series "tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel."

A new regime.



The Palace (WT), an HBO Original Limited Series starring Kate Winslet, is now in production. pic.twitter.com/Las1IFMvrT — HBO Max (@hbomax) February 2, 2023

You can see the first look above. Winslet, sporting well-coiffed golden blonde hair, has a half-smile upon her lips as she looks at somebody behind the camera. Behind her are the flags of the fictional country that serves as the setting of the miniseries.

The Palace comes from Will Tracy and Frank Rich, known for Succession and The Queen director Stephen Frears.

Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant also star.

This is not the first time Grant has been in an HBO miniseries. He starred opposite Nicole Kidman in 2021's acclaimed series The Undoing.

Winslet earlier starred in another HBO miniseries Mare of Easttown in 2021. Her performance gave her an Emmy. She has also worked with HBO in Mildred Pierce.

On the big screen, Grant will soon be seen in the video game adaptation Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Taking its source material from the iconic tabletop fantasy role-playing game called Dungeons & Dragons, which inspired numerous novels, video games, TV shows, and of course movies, the film is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE