Beijing says suspected Chinese spy balloon in US airspace is civilian 'airship' used for research

Chinese foreign ministry has responded to the suspected Chinese spy balloon, which has been flying over the United States for a couple of days, saying that the balloon was a civilian "airship" used for research, mainly meteorological purposes. Beijing also expressed regret over the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace.

In a statement late on Friday, the Chinese foreign ministry also said that it will continue to maintain communications with the United States to properly handle the unexpected situation.

A spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement: "The airship is from China. It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes. The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure."

Officials in the US raised concerns over the flying balloon as the incident happened just days ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's planned trip to Beijing.

News agencies reported that fighter jets were also mobilised but military leaders asked US President Joe Biden to not shoot the balloon down as the debris could pose a safety threat. US officials said that Biden accepted the advice, but authorities continued to monitor it.

As noted by Reuters, one of the officials told reporters on condition of anonymity that piloted US military aircraft were by the US to take "custody" of the balloon when it entered US airspace and also observed it.

Amid simmering tensions between the US and China, the incident also highlights the possibilities and lengths to which Beijing and Washington have been willing to go to spy on each other.

However, some experts and media reports even pointed out the feasibility of using the so-called balloon for possible spying, as there are advance methods for that.

Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told reporters: "The balloon is currently travelling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground."

