Judges require a law degree and extensive experience to make sensitive rulings. The use of ChatGPT by a Colombian judge has instilled a deep fear in people who are stuck in figuring out if the AI application is at a stage to replace judges, presiding over the rulings and making decisions which require moral involvement. In what can be labelled as another intelligent stunt ChatGPT can pull off, a judge in Colombia Juan Manuel Padilla used the AI app to decide whether an autistic child’s insurance should cover all of the costs of his medical treatment, reported Guardian.

Though Padilla concluded that a child’s medical expenses and transport costs should be paid by his medical plan, the use of ChatGPT in law is creating panic among people. The judge asked ChatGPT, “Is an autistic minor exonerated from paying fees for their therapies?”

In its response, the AI tool responded in the affirmative, “Yes, this is correct. According to the regulations in Colombia, minors diagnosed with autism are exempt from paying fees for their therapies.”

Octavio Tejeiro, a supreme court judge in Colombia, said, “The justice system should make the most of technology as a tool but always while following ethics and taking into account that the administrator of justice is ultimately a human being."

Tejeiro said, “It must be seen as an instrument that serves the judge to improve his judgment. We cannot allow the tool to become more important than the person.”

