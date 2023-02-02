EU Parliament lifts waives immunity from prosecution of two lawmakers in graft probe

The European Parliament on Thursday removed the immunity from prosecution of two lawmakers accused in a bribery scandal linked to Qatar and Morocco. They are currently being probed by Belgian investigators, who requested to question them.

Voting took place in the European Parliament to revoke the prosecution protection of Belgian MEP Marc Tarabella and Italian MEP Andrea Cozzolino.

In the voting by a show of hands, the proposal to lift the immunity was approved by the assembly. Tarabella gave himself his assent in the chamber. He told reporters that he would cooperate with the Belgian authorities in the investigation and claimed that he was innocent.

Tarabella said, "I repeat that I am happy that the lifting of my parliamentary immunity took place. I just voted it. Secondly, I recall that I am innocent in this case."

"It is primarily to the judicial authorities that I will deliver information relating to the questions they will ask me. Thank you for understanding me. Thank you for doing your job," he added.

The Belgian authorities have four people in custody as part of their probe and they asked questions about Tarabella and Cozzolino.

Those in Belgian custody include Greek member of the European Parliament Eva Kaili, Italian former member of the European Parliament (MEP) Pier Antonio Panzeri, and two more.

They face charges of corruption, and money laundering concerning alleged payments from Qatar and Morocco.

