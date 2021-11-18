Top 10 world news: 'Catastrophic' flooding in Canada, US asks India to tap oil reserves and more

Heavy rainfall along with ''catastrophic'' flooding has triggered a state of emergency in Canada. Taiwan opened a de facto embassy in Lithuania in a diplomatic breakthrough for the Chinese-claimed island, brushing aside Beijing's strong opposition to the move.

'Catastrophic' flooding triggers state of emergency in Canada

While the downpours forced thousands of people to flee their homes at least three people are missing.

US asks India, China, others to consider tapping oil reserves

The Biden administration has asked some of the world`s largest oil consuming nations, including China, India and Japan, to consider releasing crude stockpiles in a coordinated effort to lower global energy prices, according to several people familiar with the matter.

In diplomatic breakthrough, Taiwan opens representative office in Lithuania

The opening of the Vilnius office is the latest sign that some Baltic and central European countries are seeking closer relations with Taiwan, even if that angers China.

Indonesia: Senior cleric arrested for having ties with Al Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiah

Indonesia's counter-terrorism police have arrested a member of a top Islamic council on charges of raising funds for the al Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiah (JI) group blamed for deadly bombings.

Jailed Saakashvili ‘critical’ after being on hunger strike for weeks

The government has refused to move him from prison hospital to a civilian clinic against the advice of doctors.

Paytm: India's largest IPO tanks on debut - what really happened?

Digital payments start-up Paytm made one of the worst major Indian stock market debuts on Thursday as its shares fell more than 27 per cent after India's largest-ever IPO.

Drug overdoses kill over 100,000 in US during COVID-19 pandemic

Overdose deaths rose by 28.5 per cent in 12 months ending on this past April, shows data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Greek health sector workers protest as hospitals buckle under covid pressure

Greek public health sector workers protested in Athens as hospitals have become overwhelmed by a new surge in COVID-19 cases and authorities consider further restrictions.

UK PM Boris Johnson's sister reveals he was a 'close friend' of Ghislaine Maxwell

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's sister has revealed that he was a close friend of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of grooming underage girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

15 killed, dozens injured after Sudanese Army shoots at anti-coup protesters: Report

At least 15 were shot dead and dozens of others suffered injuries after the Sudanese Army opened fire at thousands of Sudanese who took to the streets to protest against the military’s takeover.