Drug overdoses kill over 100,000 in US during COVID-19 pandemic

In a striking assessment, it was revealed that more than 100,000 people have died due to the drug overdoses over a year-long period during the Covid pandemic. This is the highest death toll in a year from drugs ever recorded in the US.

Overdose deaths rose by 28.5% in 12 months ending on this past April, shows data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also Read: US transgender woman put with three men in jail cell, gets beaten, suffers broken jaw

According to the experts, the overdoses had seen a sharp rise due to the psychological toll of the pandemic and more synthetic opioids like fentanyl in the supply.

Overdoses rose in 46 states of the US. The CDC estimated that 100,306 people died from April 2020 to same month in 2021 with the help of data from death certificates. Around 78,056 deaths were reported the year prior to it.

Also Read: US House censures Republican Paul Gosar for posting violent anime video of killing Democrat

The highest rise in overdose deaths was recorded in Vermont, where the fatalities rose by 70% to 209. The number of deaths in the country from drugs has surpassed those from car crashes, guns and the flu.

Katherine Keyes, a drug abuse expert and associate professor of epidemiology, Columbia University, told the BBC that although overdose deaths have been rising for several years, the pandemic "added fuel to that fire".

(With inputs from agencies)