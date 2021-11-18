US transgender woman put with three men in jail cell, gets beaten, suffers broken jaw

In a shocking incident, a transgender woman was left with a broken jaw after being viciously attacked on being put in a cell with three men by police, claimed a lawsuit filed by the victim.

After being booked in San Diego Central Jail in the US last November, Kristina Frost was initially held in a cell alone, claim federal court documents.

Frost says that she was remanded "without any reasonable justification" and against her will into a "minimally monitored cell" with three male inmates.

The men in the cell hit her with "closed fists" until her jaw was broken. She suffered severe injuries and situation was such that her mouth had to be wired shut for long periods of time. She was left needing two separate surgeries, claims the victim.

The victim had told jailers that her identifying documents show that she is a woman, reveal the papers filed at the US District Court in Southern District of California.

She was also wearing high-cut shorts and bra at the time of arrest, which were described as "feminine" in the papers.

This incident has brought to light the plight of the transgenders as they have been facing indifferent attitude in the jails of the country.

In an investigation last year, it was also revealed that the transgender detainees are very rarely housed as per their gender identity.

(With inputs from agencies)