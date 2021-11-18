UK PM Boris Johnson's sister reveals he was a 'close friend' of Ghislaine Maxwell

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's sister has revealed that he was a close friend of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of grooming underage girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

Talking about a meeting between Johnson and the 59-year-old daughter of late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell, Rachel says that Maxwell had kept her high-heeled boot on top of Boris' thigh.



''It’s hard not to feel a batsqueak of pity for Ghislaine Maxwell-500 days and counting in solitary confinement,'' she added.

Rachel talks about an incident at Balliol College, where Boris met Maxwell who had ''a shiny glamazon with naughty eyes holding court astride a table.''

Somehow perfect that in the middle of the sleaze conversation Boris Johnson's kid sister is reminding everyone that he was Oxford chums with Ghislaine Maxwell

She wrote the article for 'The Spectator' when Boris worked as an editor before his rise to power.

It comes amid intense pressure on Boris Johnson from opposition lawmakers over a row over MPs holding second jobs and posing conflicts of interest.

Speaking at a hearing of the British parliament's liaison committee, which brings together a number of committees scrutinising the government, Johnson said: "I have accepted that it was a mistake and that it was my mistake. All we wanted to do was to see whether in view of the particular and frankly tragic circumstances of the case, there was any cross-party approach on any appeals process."

Following the death of Epstein, a multimillion-dollar money manager who befriended countless celebrities including Britain's Prince Andrew, prosecutors vowed to pursue co-conspirators, resulting in Maxwell's arrest in July 2020.

Maxwell's alleged crimes occurred between 1994 and 2004, and relate to four unnamed women, including two who say they were just 14 and 15 years old when they were sexually abused.

She is a former girlfriend of Epstein, a teacher-turned-globetrotting-investor who counted Britain's Prince Andrew and former US President Donald Trump among his associates.

Epstein, 66, died in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges, in what New York's official coroner ruled a suicide.

