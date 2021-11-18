In diplomatic breakthrough, Taiwan opens representative office in Lithuania

Taiwan has opened a de facto embassy in Lithuania in a diplomatic breakthrough. The move is a significant departure that defied a pressure campaign by Beijing.

Breaking free from tradition, the Chinese-claimed island has used its own name for its operation in Vilnius. It is Taiwan's first new diplomatic outpost in Europe in 18 years.

Taiwan's foreign ministry said the opening of the office would "charter a new and promising course" for ties between it and Lithuania.

Also read | China puts pressure on nations to not recognise Taiwan as a country: Foreign Minister Joseph Wu tells WION

"We are very happy that we have the opportunity to be a facilitator and promoter for the relations between Taiwan and Lithuania," said Eric Huang, Taipei's chief of mission in neighbouring Latvia.

"We will not emphasise too much about the geopolitical context. As the representative office of my country, what I am focused on is to promote a substantive relationship."

Ever since Chinese President Xi Jinping came to power, international support for Taiwan has grown.

Also read | Biden raises Taiwan issue during virtual meet, Xi warns don’t 'play with fire'

The opening of the Vilnius office is the latest sign that some Baltic and central European countries are seeking closer relations with Taiwan, even if that angers China.

In response, China has demanded that Lithuania withdraw its ambassador to Beijing and said it would recall China's envoy in Vilnius after Taiwan.

Beijing claims Taiwan as a part of its territory and has vowed to one day seize, by force if needed.

However, President Tsai Ing-wen has said Taiwan is already a sovereign nation and not part of "one China."

(With inputs from agencies)

