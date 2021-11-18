Paytm: India's largest IPO tanks on debut - what really happened?

Paytm is one of India's most recognisable brand especially after demonetisation. The payments platform has seen explosive growth in years after that. And this is the reason performance of its IPO, biggest ever in India, had everyone's eyed glued to the stock market.

But the IPO hit headlines, not as much for the money it raised but for the spectacular fall in share price during the trading in Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on November 18.

The offer price was Rs 2150, but by afternoon the shares changed hands at 1614 rupees a piece. The shares even hit lower circuit limit of 1564 rupees. When a share hits this limit, BSE restricts purchases by investors to that price or higher

What happened?

Paytm is the big fish in online payments market in India. It's backers include biggest names with deep pockets like SoftBank and Ant. The brand has high recognisability in India which third-largest economy in Asia and a prominent global market.

Then what went wrong with Paytm IPO?

"Paytm's financials are not very impressive and the growth prospects seem limited... obviously the company lacks a clear path to profits," said Shifara Samsudeen, a LightStream Research analyst who publishes on Smartkarma.

Although Paytm's $2.5 billion offering was priced at the top of the indicative range, demand was much weaker than other recent stock sales, as Paytm has lost some market share to Google and Flipkart's PhonePe.

The company reported a loss of 3.82 billion rupees ($51.5 million) in the quarter ended in June, wider than a loss of 2.84 billion rupees for the same period last year.

It raised $1.1 billion from institutional investors and last week it received $2.64 billion worth of bids for the remaining shares on offer, or a relatively low oversubscription level of 1.89 times.

Many market participants saw the stock's horrendous debut as a sign that investors had become disillusioned with a recent string of IPOs with inflated valuations.

"Most of the domestic institutional investors appear to have skipped the IPO," added Aequitas Research director Sumeet Singh, who publishes on Smartkarma.

He said that the stock was offered at 27 times enterprise value/gross profit for fiscal 2024, more expensive than the 21.3 times for Zomato Ltd and 23 times for Sea Ltd.

He also noted both Ant and SoftBank had cut their shares in the offering. Ant reduced its stake to 23% from 28% and SoftBank's Vision Fund pared its holding by 2.5 percentage points to 16%.

Paytm's listing could bring "an end to obnoxious pricing in IPO markets", said Mumbai-based investment adviser Sandip Sabharwal.

Paytm's reaction to the IPO debacle

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma was visibly crying with joy at the opening ceremony at the start of the trading maintained a brave face later in the day

"One day does not decide what our future is," he said. "It is new business model and it takes a lot for somebody to understand it straightforward... there is a lot for us to bring to the markets and the market participants."

Paytm expects it could break even by late next year or early 2023, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters in July, though the company said in its prospectus it expected to make losses for the foreseeable future.