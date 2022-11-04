Top 10 world news: ‘Blood bath’ at Twitter, Imran Khan blames Sharif for attack, and more

As part of the global job cut, Twitter fired a large number of employees in India across verticals, including engineering, sales and marketing, and communications. In other news, Imran Khan made his first appearance on Friday, defending himself against what seems to be an effort to assassinate the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

‘Blood bath’ begins at Twitter as several employees across verticals laid off in India

The 'blood bath' has officially started in Twitter offices as the firm's new chapter begins with new owner Elon Musk. On Friday, the microblogging site closed its offices on a temporary basis and told the employees they would be informed by email whether or not they are retained.

Imran Khan addresses the nation; blames PM Shehbaz Sharif, home minister and ISI for attack on him

Following the attack at his party's rally in Wazirabad on Thursday, Imran Khan has addressed the people of Pakistan virtually.

Russia-Ukraine war: Putin says civilians 'should be removed' from Moscow-occupied Kherson

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday (November 4) said that all the civilians should be taken out of Moscow-occupied Kherson region in southern Ukraine, stating that the civilian population "should not suffer" from the shelling. Meanwhile, the Russian army has said that more than 5,000 civilians have been evacuated from the Kherson region of southern Ukraine each day.

'We're gonna free Iran', says Joe Biden; got liberated 43 years ago, retorts Raisi

On November 3, President Joe Biden of the United States declared that he would “free” Iran and predicted that protesters opposing the government will soon be able to free themselves.

1979 US embassy seizure anniversary celebrations in Iran despite ongoing anti-government protests

On Friday, Iran hosted state-sponsored rallies to commemorate the 1979 takeover of the American embassy in Tehran, as the clerical establishment that has dominated the country ever since attempts to quell widespread demonstrations calling for its overthrow.

Long COVID: One of 3 recovered patients in Israel fail to regain pre-infection health months later

The effect of Covid-19 on adults is not fading easily and one in every three patients in Israel was found to have failed to return to pre-infection health levels even months later, revealed a new study.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz asks China to use its 'influence' on Russia for ending Ukraine war

In conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday during his visit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz claimed that he requested Beijing exercise its "influence" over Moscow to put an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

Finnish PM Sanna Marin cleared of 'misconduct' in partying scandal

Sanna Marin, the 36-year-old prime minister of Finland, was found not guilty of any misconduct on Friday after an official investigation over a leaked video depicting her partying in August.

Ukraine war: Britain's defence ministry claims Russia probably threatening to shoot own retreating soldiers

Britain's ministry of defence said that due to "low morale" and "reluctance to fight", the Russian forces have probably started deploying units threatening to shoot their own retreating soldiers.

Germany proposes raising the cost of public transportation from €9 to €49, stirs controversy

Germany is set to replace its popular €9 monthly local public transportation ticket with a €49 version, a decision that has drawn criticism from charities and social care organisations who claim the increased cost would exclude millions of Germans who are struggling to make ends meet. During the summer, an experiment involving a €9 pass (equivalent to roughly £7.80) was conducted in an effort to encourage people to use public transportation and to help combat growing inflation.