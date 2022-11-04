German Chancellor calls on China to use 'influence' on Russia

In conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz claimed that he requested Beijing exercise its "influence" over Moscow to put an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

"I told President (Xi) that it is important for China to use its influence on Russia," Scholz said.

"Russia must immediately stop the attacks under which the civilian population is suffering daily and withdraw from Ukraine," he added.

During a one-day visit to Beijing, Scholz said that the UN charter and "principles such as sovereignty and territorial integrity," which he claimed Russia was breaking in Ukraine, had been agreed to by Russia, China, and the West.

At a press conference, the German leader also urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to maintain a pact permitting grain imports from Ukraine via the Black Sea.

"Hunger must not be used as a weapon," Scholz said.

Following international pressure, Russia agreed to a deal enabling their safe passage, and grain supplies from Ukraine resumed on Thursday.

Moscow, however, stated that a decision on whether to prolong the grain pact past November 19 — the renewal date specified in the initial agreement negotiated by the UN and Turkey to avert a worldwide food emergency — had not yet been made.

Ukraine, one of the biggest grain exporters in the world, was compelled to cease practically all shipments after Russia invaded the nation on February 24.

Putin maintains that European countries receive the majority of the grain, not developing countries.

These allegations are refuted by Ukraine and European nations, who maintain that the supplies are necessary for some of the world's poorest nations.

(with inputs from agencies)

