1979 US embassy seizure anniversary celebrations in Iran despite ongoing anti-government protests

On Friday, Iran hosted state-sponsored rallies to commemorate the 1979 takeover of the American embassy in Tehran, as the clerical establishment that has dominated the country ever since attempts to quell widespread demonstrations calling for its overthrow.

Soon after the US-backed Shah was toppled, radical students stormed the embassy and took 52 Americans prisoner for 444 days, cementing Iran's Islamic Revolution.

Since then, the two nations have been at odds, and new bilateral tensions emerged on Friday as Iranian officials encouraged security forces to act quickly to quell the anti-government rallies that have expanded to all spheres of life.

A day after the American president promised to "free Iran," both Iran's president and foreign minister criticised Joe Biden.

On the "National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance," images shown on state television depicted anti-American protests attended by tens of thousands of people around the nation. Songs calling for "Death to America" and kids carrying banners supporting the seizure of the embassy were played.

The anti-establishment rallies on Friday stood in stark contrast to the nationwide uprising that has been raging since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, died in police custody on September 16 after being detained for wearing an unsuitable outfit.

The current protestors intend to establish a new political system, in contrast to previous protests that centred on topics like election outcomes and economic woes.

On Friday, the well-known 1500 Tasvir activist Twitter account reported protests in the Sistan-Baluchistan province's cities of Zahedan, Khash, and Saravan, which has a history of unrest due to its proximity to Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Unknown numbers of people were hurt after disturbances in which demonstrators attacked a government facility in Khash, set fire to numerous vehicles, and security personnel opened fire, according to the semi-official news outlet Tasnim.

(with inputs from agencies)