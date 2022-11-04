Imran Khan addresses the nation; blames PM Shehbaz Sharif, home minister and ISI for attack on him

For Pak PM addresses the nation after assassination attempt Photograph:( Twitter )
Imran Khan addressed the nation from Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Lahore. He termed 'Toshakhana' (a government owned department under the control of Cabinet Division of Pakistan formed in 1974) and foreign funding cases as motivated and made up cases to disqualify him from running for office.
Following the attack at his party's rally in Wazirabad on Thursday, Imran Khan has addressed the people of Pakistan virtually. Khan made his first appearance on Friday, defending himself against what seems to be an effort to assassinate the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
They ignored the fact that public are against the "imported government" and public came on road against them, says former Pakistan prime minister #ImranKhan— WION (@WIONews) November 4, 2022
Track LIVE updates here: https://t.co/w0SfTkX4q0 pic.twitter.com/FynpP4f5dd
Expressing gratitude to 'Allah', Khan said, "God has given me a second life."
"Imran Khan is in excellent spirits," according PTI leader Iftikhar Durani, who spoke with Imran Khan at the SKMC Hospital.
Update from @IftikharDurani after meeting Chairman PTI @ImranKhanPTI at SKMCH #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لاین_ہے pic.twitter.com/squLv5rpc9— PTI (@PTIofficial) November 4, 2022
Khan suffered gunshots and was taken urgently to a Lahore hospital. He was shot in both legs, according to hospital's administration. According to the report, the left leg's bone was hit while the right leg just received a light scratch. The hospital said that he had 16 wounds on both legs when he was brought in unconscious and with injuries.
The former cricket star has laid the blame for the attack on his rally in eastern Punjab province on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanuallah, and a senior intelligence agency general.
(With inputs from agencies)
WATCH WION LIVE HERE: