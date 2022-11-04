Imran Khan addresses the nation; blames PM Shehbaz Sharif, home minister and ISI for attack on him

Following the attack at his party's rally in Wazirabad on Thursday, Imran Khan has addressed the people of Pakistan virtually. Khan made his first appearance on Friday, defending himself against what seems to be an effort to assassinate the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

They ignored the fact that public are against the "imported government" and public came on road against them, says former Pakistan prime minister #ImranKhan



Expressing gratitude to 'Allah', Khan said, "God has given me a second life."

"Imran Khan is in excellent spirits," according PTI leader Iftikhar Durani, who spoke with Imran Khan at the SKMC Hospital.

Khan suffered gunshots and was taken urgently to a Lahore hospital. He was shot in both legs, according to hospital's administration. According to the report, the left leg's bone was hit while the right leg just received a light scratch. The hospital said that he had 16 wounds on both legs when he was brought in unconscious and with injuries.

The former cricket star has laid the blame for the attack on his rally in eastern Punjab province on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanuallah, and a senior intelligence agency general.

