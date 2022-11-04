Imran Khan assassination attempt: Meet the 'hero' who saved Pak's former PM

In Pakistan, political figures have previously been attacked. Fortunately, Imran Khan, the former prime minister, very narrowly escaped with bullet shots in the leg during his rally for "real freedom" on Thursday in Wazirabad. Six members of his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including its leader Faisal Javed and Ahmed Chattha, sustained injuries in the attack.

Who is Ibtisam Hassan?

Supporters of Khan are already hailing the man who fought off the armed assailant as a hero. Ibtisam Hassan has been named by some as the "saviour." According to reports, he was scooped up by the shoulders and lavished with compliments for his bravery.

According to Ibtisam, the shooter attacked while he was between 10 and 12 feet away from the vehicle transporting Khan with a container mounted on it. He spotted a man loading his rifle and keeping an eye on the 70-year-old PTI leader.

Ibtisam claimed that after the alleged shooter fired one shot at Khan, he lunged at the assailant, seized his hand, and pushed him to the ground. The gunman fired again, but this time he struck another man. He apparently dropped the gun in the midst of the altercation.

Just found this video of the shooter.

Ibtisam Hassan, a youth worker of PTI was brave enough to catch him & hold his gun down otherwise it would be have been even worse!

These terror tactics by the criminals in office won’t hold us back. #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/kwPu8847PD — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) November 3, 2022 ×

“I saw him open fire and hit him before he could fire another round. He dropped the gun and started fleeing. I chased and caught him... Khan sahab, jab tak hum zinda hai, aanch nahi aa sakti. (Khan sir, till the time I am alive, you will not he harm.),” the supporter of the former PM said, according to a report in India Today.

Ibtisam claimed to have pursued the suspect and apprehended him with the aid of other marchers.

The attacker

Naveed Mohammad Basheer has been named as the shooter who attacked Khan. In addition to admitting to his crime, he charged the former PM with blasphemy, claiming that this was what drove him to attack Khan.

“Imran Khan is misleading the people so I thought to kill him. He is doing blasphemy, playing music, and dancing when Azaan happens, I just want to kill Imran Khan. I will not leave him. There is no one behind me. I am alone," Basheer, a resident of Sodhra in the Wazirabad district, can be heard saying in a video soon after he got arrested by the cops. He was caught with a 9mm pistol and two empty magazines.

Also WATCH | Imran Khan stable after suffering bullet injury; Pakistan PM, politicians slam assassination bid

Basheer was nabbed by the police and later taken to an “undisclosed location”.

Pakistani media reports say the gunman shot dead one man who tried to stop him. However, some international media outlets reported there were two gunmen and two people were killed.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: