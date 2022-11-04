Watch: First visuals of Pak ex-PM Imran Khan from hospital after assassination bid

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan is stable and recovering at a hospital in Lahore, the doctor treating him has said.

The chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was left with a gunshot wound to the leg after gunmen aimed a pistol at his modified container truck as it slowly drove through a thick crowd in Wazirabad, around 170 kilometres east of Islamabad, during his long march seeking general elections. He was hit with two bullets to his leg.

Khan "was stable and he was doing fine" at Shaukat Khanum hospital in eastern Lahore city, his doctor Faisal Sultan told AFP Friday morning.

A video has emerged purportedly showing the cricketer-turned-politician behind closed curtains seemingly stable and resting on a hospital bed.

PTI leader Yasmin Rashid on Friday said that the medico-legal procedure of Khan has been completed.

Meanwhile, another PTI leader Asad Umar announced that the party members and supporters will hold countrywide protests after Friday prayers, adding that demonstrations will continue till Khan's demands are met.

"Today, after Friday prayers protests will be held till Imran Khan's demands are not met. Countrywide protests to continue till demands are met," he tweeted in Urdu.

Even as the enforcement agencies try to find details of the assassination attempt, senior PTI leaders, quoting Khan, have claimed that three people, including current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, were involved in the attack.

Khan’s allegations were shared by PTI leader Asad Umar in a video statement late on Thursday.

“Imran Khan called us and told us to convey this message to the nation on his behalf…He said that he believes three people – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Sanaullah and Major General Faisal (Naseer) – were involved in the attack on him,” news agency PTI quoted Umar as saying.

