Faisal Javed also injured

Imran Ismail, a PTI member, claimed to Pakistan's Bol TV that party leader Imran Khan had been shot "three to four" times in the leg.

Ismail claimed he was standing next to Imran when the attack took place. Faisal Javed Khan, a member of the senate of Pakistan, since March 2018 has also been injured. He added that the attacker was standing precisely in front of the container and was carrying an AK-47.

(Photograph:PTI)