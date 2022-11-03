'Assassination attempt' on Imran Khan: Pakistan ex-PM sustains gunshots, two aides also injured

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was shot at during a rally near Zafar Ali Khan chowk in Wazirabad in Pakistan's Punjab province in what his supporters described as an assassination attempt. According to video footage shown on Geo TV, Imran was hit in his right leg three-four times, but the party officials have confirmed that he is currently safe. One person is reported to have been killed in the firing.

The firing took place around 200 km away from Islamabad and social media was abuzz with many comparing it with former prime minister Benazir Bhutto getting shot at a rally back in 2007.



PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has confirmed that Imran Khan was shot in the leg PTI by attacker carrying AK-47 rifle and even called it a “targeted attack” at Imran and the party.



In an interview with a local TV channel immediately after the incident, Chaudhry said that three people, including senator Faisal Javed and Ahmad Chattha, were injured in the attack.



PTI leader Imran Ismail said that party chief Imran Khan has been shot in the leg "three to four" times. Speaking to a local channel, he said that the attacker was directly in front of the container and was wielding a AK-47. “Thank God Imran Niazi is safe. There is no room for violence in politics,” he said while condemning the attack.

WATCH | Pakistan: Shots fired at former PM Imran Khan's long march



Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has taken notice of the firing incident near PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container in Wazirabad and instructed the provincial IGP to submit a report after thorough investigation. “Those behind this incident will be brought to justice soon and the injured will be provided the best medical care,” the chief minister said.



Former minister Asad Umar also informed reporters that Imran will be moved to Lahore where he will be admitted to a hospital for further treatment.

Unidentified assailants opened fire on the container-mounted-truck on which he was travelling as part of his Haqeeqi Azadi march. Imran’s aides - Imran Ismail and Faisal Javed – were also injured.

An earlier report in Dawn said, four people including one of Imran Khan's managers were injured in the firing at the ongoing march. Imran Khan was reported to be safe and having left in his bullet proof car.

It was the seventh day of PTI's long march to Islamabad from Lahore.



Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and tweeted, “I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident. I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman & other injured people.”

In the aftermath of the incident, the Indian ministry of external affairs said in a press briefing that they are “keeping a close eye” on the developments in Pakistan.