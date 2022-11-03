Imran Khan Attacked LIVE: Ex-Pak PM injured in 'assassination attempt'

Imran Khan injured in firing incident during Haqeeqi March. Photograph: Twitter
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was shot at during a rally, in what supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf described as an assassination attempt. He was reportedly shot two-three times but is out of danger. The assailant has been shot dead. Imran Khan has been holding a series of rallies in the past few days to protest against what his supporters call the 'selected government' of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Nov 03, 2022, 06:37 PM (IST)
Pakistan's former interior minister Sheikh Rashid said that the attack on Imran Khan is an attack on country's democracy. Watch his comments:
November 3, 2022
Nov 03, 2022, 06:34 PM (IST)
Hammad Azhar, who is a politician from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, gave an update on those who are injured. As quoted by DAWN, Azhar said, "Omer Meyer has one gun shot wound in his leg. He is stable. Our pti worker Rashid has an injured hand and he is also stable. Faisal Javed had a close call with the bullet scratching his cheek He is also stable."
Nov 03, 2022, 06:22 PM (IST)
PTI has posted a video of Senator Faisal Javed after the attack. The PTI leader Faisal Javed also said that there were reports of the death of a party leader. But it is confirmed that Imran is safe now.
Nov 03, 2022, 06:13 PM (IST)
Nov 03, 2022, 06:12 PM (IST)
While speaking to Pakistan's Bol TV, PTI's Imran Ismail has said that party chief Imran Khan has been shot in the leg "three to four" times.
Ismail said that he was next to Imran when the attack occurred. He said that Faisal Javed was also injured. He further alleged that the attacker was wielding a AK-47 and was directly in front of the container.
Nov 03, 2022, 06:08 PM (IST)
Condemning the shocking incident, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said: "I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident. I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman & other injured people."
Sharif also mentioned that the federal government will extend all support necessary to the Punjab govt for security and investigation. "Violence should have no place in our country's politics," he said.
Nov 03, 2022, 05:58 PM (IST)
Imran Khan has been rushed to the hospital. On its official Twitter handle, PTI reported that Imran is currently stable.
He waved at supporters too.
Nov 03, 2022, 05:56 PM (IST)
India's Ministry of External Affairs said that it is "keeping a close eye" in response to Imran Khan being injured in firing incident.
MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "It's a development that just took place. We're closely keeping an eye on and we'll continue to monitor ongoing developments."
Nov 03, 2022, 05:53 PM (IST)
WION's correspondent reports live from Islamabad.
Nov 03, 2022, 05:50 PM (IST)
Pakistan-based DAWN media outlet reported that the Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has taken notice of the firing incident. He has asked the police chief to probe and also instructed the provincial IGP to submit a report after the investigation.
The chief minister said: "Those behind this incident will be brought to justice soon and the injured will be provided the best medical care."
Nov 03, 2022, 05:47 PM (IST)
Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid confirmed that Imran Khan took bullets on both legs. He also said that the former prime minister is out of danger.
Nov 03, 2022, 05:45 PM (IST)
Man suspected of attacking Pakistan ex-PM Khan shot dead, news agency AFP report quoting an aide.
Nov 03, 2022, 05:39 PM (IST)
Pakistan media reported that a firing was reported near the container of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's container near Zafar Ali Khan chowk in Wazirabad.