Imran Khan assassination bid: 'Music played during call for prayer' among reasons given by attacker

The gunman who shot Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan during a protest march has confessed that he tried to assassinate the cricketer-turned-politician because the music being played at the agitation was interpreting azan (call for prayer).

A confessional video of the attacker was shared by Imran Khan's former media advisor Omar R Quraishi, showing the unnamed gunman at a police station.

The assailant said that his intention was to kill Khan, and no one else. He further said that the idea to eliminate the 70-year-old politician originated when the latter began the anti-government rally from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on October 28.

In the clip, he can be heard saying, “I decided to kill him today (Thursday). This idea came to me when Khan started his long march. I am alone and nobody is with me. I came on my motorbike and I parked the bike in the shop of my uncle."

Alleged shooter; I did it because he (Imran Khan) is misleading people - I did my best to try & kill him - only him & no one else

Q: Why did you think of doing this?

A: I thought that there is Azan happening and they are playing music on a deck. I decided to do this the day … pic.twitter.com/RoTskPfy5M — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) November 3, 2022 ×

"I decided to kill him because when a call for prayer was given, songs were being played (from the container)," he added.

The attack took place on Thursday evening near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town in Punjab when Khan was leading the long march to Islamabad demanding early elections.

Watch | First visuals of PM Imran Khan from hospital after being shot in the leg

The gunman admitted that he was not affiliated to any political, religious or terror outfits.

Also read | Watch: First visuals of Pak ex-PM Imran Khan from hospital after assassination bid

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi suspended police officers in Punjab province following the leak of the attacker's confessional statement.

According to ARY News, Elahi took notice of the statement and order disciplinary action against the irresponsible officials.

Also read | In pics: Imran Khan assassination attempt: What actually happened?

The Station House Officer (SHO) and other officials of the concerned police station were suspended, the report added.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: