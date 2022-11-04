Imran Khan vows not to 'bow down' following assassination attempt; pledges to continue protest march

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, has pledged to continue his "Haqeeqi Azadi" protest march, according to representatives of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI), who spoke to the Press Trust of India on Friday morning. Imran Khan was the target of a "assassination attempt" on Thursday. Khan, 70, was shot in the leg during a political rally in Wazirabad, Punjab, Pakistan, when two gunmen opened fire. Faisal Javed Khan, an adviser of the former prime minister who was hurt in the incident, subsequently stated that the PTI leader will meet with authorities today to determine whether or not to continue his march.

Imran Khan will hold a party meeting at 1 pm today InshaALLAH.

Other party officials, like former information minister Fawad Chaudhry, have said the campaign will not stop.

"The real freedom long march will continue and the movement for people's rights will remain until an announcement on the general elections," he said.

In his initial statements following the incident, Khan identified the perpetrators of the attempted "assassination" as interior minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, and a senior Army officer. Khan accused Sharif of working with the United States to have him removed from office.

Following the incident, the Pakistani prime minister tweeted to denounce it and seek specific information from provincial police and administrative authorities.

Imran Khan, who was ousted in April after losing a vote of no confidence, was taken to the hospital but is said to be out of danger. Two people, including one of the attackers, were reportedly killed in the incident, which also left numerous other people hurt.

(With inputs from agencies)

