'We're gonna free Iran', says Biden in West Coast campaign speech

On November 3, President Joe Biden of the United States declared that he would "free" Iran and predicted that protesters opposing the government will soon be able to free themselves.

"Don't worry, we're gonna free Iran. They’re gonna free themselves pretty soon", Biden said during a long campaign speech in California, while dozens of supporters gathered outside waving signs in favour of Iranian protesters.

During the speech at MiraCosta College outside San Diego, Biden did not elaborate on his points or list any specific steps he would do.

Requests for comment from the National Security Council of the White House were not immediately fulfilled.

The death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, while in the morality police's care in Iran sparked seven weeks of protests.

Following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, fear has strangled dissent, but the rallies sparked by Amini's killing on Sept. 16 have highlighted the defiance of many young Iranians in defying the clerical authorities.

(with inputs from agencies)