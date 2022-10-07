Top 10 world news: Biden signs order for US-EU data, Nobel Peace Prize winners, and more

United States President Joe Biden on Friday (October 7) signed an executive order, which is designed to protect the privacy of personal data transfers between the EU and America. The order will also address European concerns about US intelligence collection activities. In other news, on Friday, Berit Reiss-Andersen, Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, announced the winners of the Nobel Peace Prize 2022, which was awarded to one individual and two organisations that “represent civil society in their home countries.”



Click on the headlines to read more:

President Joe Biden signs executive order to implement US-EU data privacy framework

United States President Joe Biden on Friday (October 7) signed an executive order, which is designed to protect the privacy of personal data transfers between the EU and America. The order will also address European concerns about US intelligence collection activities.

Nobel Peace Prize 2022 winners: Who are the human rights activists in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine?

On Friday, Berit Reiss-Andersen, Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, announced the winners of the Nobel Peace Prize 2022, which was awarded to one individual and two organisations that “represent civil society in their home countries.” This honour was bestowed upon Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties.

Ukrainian attack on bus killed five in Russia-occupied Kherson, claims Moscow

Ukrainian soldiers shelled a bus in the Russian-controlled area of southern Ukraine's Kherson region on Friday, resulting in at least five fatalities and as many injuries, according to the Russian TASS news agency. Authorities that were imposed by Russia in the area claimed that the attack happened as the bus was transporting people across a bridge close to the village of Darivka.

US: Two dead, six injured in serial stabbings with kitchen knife on Las Vegas Strip; man arrested

A man who was carrying a huge kitchen knife went on a stabbing rampage around the Las Vegas Strip in the US before being taken into custody on Thursday, leaving at least two people dead and six more injured, according to authorities. Three of the injured were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, while the other three were stable, according to the police.



Qatar, Indonesia, UAE, Pakistan vote against UN debate on China's oppression of Uyghurs

The West-led motion to hold a debate about alleged human rights abuses by China against Uyghurs and other Muslims in the Xinjiang province in UN rights council was rejected by vote on Thursday with Muslim majority nations like Qatar, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan casting votes against the motion and pre-empting the discussion.



India: Minor girl allegedly gang-raped in washroom of Delhi school, police launch probe

Delhi Commission for Women’s (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the Delhi Police and principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya on Thursday (October 6) over an alleged gang rape of a minor student within the school premises in New Delhi.

US urges citizens to 'reconsider' travel to Pakistan, issues advisory

In an updated travel advisory released on Thursday (October 7), the United States has urged its citizens to reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism and sectarian violence. US authorities have put the advisory to Level 3.

Rupee hits record low of 82 against US dollar after OPEC+ plan production cut

The Indian rupee hit a record low of 82.22 against the dollar on Friday as rising oil costs and a strong dollar index dampened investor confidence. The rupee had previously reached a session low of 81.88. Traders will now be intently examining US payrolls report to gain a new understanding of the country's inflationary pressures.

Binance-backed blockchain loses $100 million in latest crypto theft, says stolen money blocked

In what looks to be the latest theft to affect digital assets, almost $100 million worth of Binance Coin was taken, further destabilising an already disastrous year for cryptocurrencies.

Is Google Chrome really the 'most vulnerable' browser?

A report suggests that Google Chrome is the most unsafe web browser in 2022. According to a report by Atlas VPN, the cross-platform browser apparently has more than 300 vulnerabilities.