Is Google Chrome the 'most vulnerable browser'?

A report suggests that Google Chrome is the most unsafe web browser in 2022. According to a report by Atlas VPN, the cross-platform browser apparently has more than 300 vulnerabilities.

In comparison to Chrome, Mozilla Firefox has 117, Microsoft Edge has 103, Safari has 26 and basically none for Opera.

The report mentioned that Google Chrome is the only browser with new vulnerabilities in the five days of October as the latest ones include CVE-2022-3318, CVE-2022-3314, CVE-2022-3311, CVE-2022-3309, and CVE-2022-3307. The CVE programme basically tracks security flaws and vulnerabilities across multiple platforms.

The report mentioned that the database does not list details for these flaws yet, but the report said they can lead to memory corruption on a computer. These can be fixed by users by updating to Google Chrome version 106.0.5249.61.

Chrome even topped with 3159 vulnerabilities in all-time figures since it was launched in September 2008. Chrome is younger than some of its rivals as Firefox (2004), Safari (2003) and Opera (1995) are all older than Chrome.

In Chrome's comparison, Firefox, Safari and Opera have fewer lifetime vulnerabilities at 2361, 1139 and 344, respectively. Edge also has slightly higher lifetime vulnerabilities (806), after being launched in 2015.

