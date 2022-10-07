Rupee hits record low of 82 against US dollar as OPEC+ plan production cut

The Indian rupee today hit a record low of 82.22 against the dollar as rising oil costs and a strong dollar index dampened investor confidence.

The rupee had previously reached a session low of 81.88. Traders will now be intently examining today's US payrolls report to gain a new understanding of the country's inflationary pressures.

Following recovery from a two-week low, the dollar index, which measures the value of the dollar against a basket of six significant rival currencies, was barely changed at 112.032.

In light of rising commodity costs, the World Bank on Thursday reduced India's GDP projection for this fiscal year by a whole percentage point.

The weakness of the Asian equities markets today followed the overnight lower finish on Wall Street. The benchmark Sensex index for the Indian stock market fell more than 250 points in early trade.

“Traders will be concerned as the World Bank projected a growth rate of 6.5 per cent for the Indian economy for the fiscal year 2022-23, a drop of one per cent from its previous June 2022 projections, citing the deteriorating international environment," said Mohit Nigam, Head, PMS, Hem Securities, as reported by Live Mint.

Brent crude futures were trading at or above $94.31 a barrel and were expected to post significant weekly gains.

Beginning in November, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners want to cut production by 2 million barrels per day.

However, because some countries are pumping far less than their mandates, the real-world drop will probably be between 1 million and 1.1 million, according to Saudi Arabia's oil minister.

If oil prices rise higher, analysts predict greater currency depreciation.

(with inputs from agencies)