Famous moai statues 'irreparably' damaged due to Easter Island fire

A forest fire that ravaged a portion of Easter Island has damaged several of its enormous moai carved stone statues.

The ancient site apparently suffered "irreparable" damage as the fire spread over the Rapa Nui national park, 3,500 kilometres (2,175 miles) off the west coast of Chile.

The Rano Raraku sector, which comprises the wetland and moai sector, was devastated to a greater extent than 100 hectares (247 acres), according to a statement posted on the national park's official Facebook page on Thursday.

Carolina Perez, cultural heritage undersecretary, reported that since Monday, flames have completely destroyed the island, which is located 3,500 kilometres (2,175 miles) off the west coast of Chile.

More than 1,000 stone sculptures, including enormous heads, may be found in Rapa Nui. These statues are thought to have been created by the island's ancient occupants as early as the 13th century. According to reports, the Rano Raraku volcanic region, a Unesco world heritage site, was most impacted.

The quarry where the stone used to carve the sculptures is mined is there, along with an estimated several hundred moai.

The Ma'u Henua community's director for administration and upkeep of the park, Ariki Tepano, called the damage "irreparable."

Prior to the epidemic, Easter Island, where tourism is the primary source of income, welcomed 160,000 tourists annually via two daily flights.

But once Covid-19 arrived in Chile, all tourist activities were halted.

Before Chile acquired the island in 1888, Polynesians had long lived there. The monuments, which previously served as a focal point for communities and were connected to ceremonial activities, are believed to depict the living ancestors of Easter Island's Polynesian inhabitants.

(with inputs from agencies)

