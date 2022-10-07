Biden signs executive order on US-EU personal data privacy

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday designed to protect the privacy of personal data transfers between the EU and the United States and address European concerns about US intelligence collection activities.

The executive order provides a new legal framework for trans-Atlantic data flows that are critical to the digital economy, the White House said.

It will be subject to review and ratification by the European Commission, a process expected to take several months.

