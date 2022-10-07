US urges citizens to 'reconsider' travel to Pakistan, issues advisory

In an updated travel advisory released on Thursday (October 7), the United States has urged its citizens to reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism and sectarian violence. US authorities have put the advisory to Level 3.

Due to terrorism and kidnapping cases, the US State Department urged not to travel to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) provinces, including the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

The travel advisory read: "Reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism and sectarian violence. Some areas have increased risk."

The Level 3 travel advisory is usually issued when a long-term or serious situation puts travellers at risk. In such a warning, travel to the mentioned destination should be avoided if is not essential.

"Reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism & sectarian violence,"says US in its updated travel advisory to Pakistan



The United States stated that the terrorist groups are active in Pakistan and plotting attacks in the South Asian nation.

Noting that terrorist groups continue plotting attacks in Pakistan. The warning noted that a local history of terrorism and ongoing ideological aspirations of violence by extremist elements have led to indiscriminate attacks on civilians. The attacks have also targeted local military and police targets, it added.

The advisory said: "Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, military installations, airports, universities, tourist locations, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and government facilities. Terrorists have targeted US diplomats and diplomatic facilities in the past."

